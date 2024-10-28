China's High-Tech Investment Boom Spurring Global Interest

In recent developments, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported a surge in investments in high-tech industries over the first three quarters. Notably, investments in high-tech manufacturing and services have climbed by 9.4% and 11.4% respectively.

Since September 24th, strategic policy initiatives like interest rate cuts and new monetary tools have revitalized market sentiment, leading to increased interest in high-quality assets such as broad-based ETFs. This has coincided with a notable acceleration of foreign capital inflows into Chinese investments.

Data from EPFR indicates an inflow of US$57.6 billion into China's A-shares between late September and October, comprising over 90% of total emerging market flows. Meanwhile, global investors have shown a marked preference for technology sectors, a trend highlighted by substantial inflows into China-focused ETFs.

(With inputs from agencies.)