Army Thwarts Terror Attack: Search Operation Underway in Jammu & Kashmir

A coordinated search operation by Jammu & Kashmir police and security forces is ongoing after a terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Akhnoor. The retaliatory action successfully foiled the attack with no injuries reported. Authorities suspect three terrorists are involved and have cordoned off the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A swift retaliatory action by the Indian Army has thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on an Army vehicle in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have identified three suspects in the assault, which occurred near Assan Mandir in the Battal region, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

Following the attack, security forces and police initiated a joint search operation. The White Knight Corps confirmed that despite the terrorists firing on an Army convoy in the Sunderbani Sector, the immediate response by troops prevented any casualties or injuries.

Currently, the area is under a security cordon as the forces undertake efforts to locate and neutralize the attackers. Officials anticipate more details to surface as the operation continues, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

