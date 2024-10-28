Army Thwarts Terror Attack: Search Operation Underway in Jammu & Kashmir

A swift retaliatory action by the Indian Army has thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on an Army vehicle in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have identified three suspects in the assault, which occurred near Assan Mandir in the Battal region, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

Following the attack, security forces and police initiated a joint search operation. The White Knight Corps confirmed that despite the terrorists firing on an Army convoy in the Sunderbani Sector, the immediate response by troops prevented any casualties or injuries.

Currently, the area is under a security cordon as the forces undertake efforts to locate and neutralize the attackers. Officials anticipate more details to surface as the operation continues, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)