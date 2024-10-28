Presidential Policies and Market Movements

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, financial markets are closely monitoring developments. Various factors, including differing economic visions from the candidates, add to the tense atmosphere.

The historical performance of the U.S. economy under different administrations reveals a trend. Research indicates that the economy has generally fared better under Democratic presidencies, with significant implications for equity markets globally.

However, market experts suggest that a Democratic win in November is unlikely to lead to an immediate stock market boom. This is due to the continuity of policies and the current robust state of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)