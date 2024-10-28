Left Menu

India and Spain to Celebrate 2026: A Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Spain will mark 2026 as the Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI. The collaboration highlights the cultural ties with historical roots, and includes joint ventures like the TATA Aircraft Complex inaugurated for military aircraft manufacture in India.

Updated: 28-10-2024 12:31 IST
India and Spain to Celebrate 2026: A Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his satisfaction with the decision to commemorate 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI, highlighting the enduring connection between the people of both countries. The cultural collaboration was formalized during an event that acknowledged the historical ties between the two nations.

Showcasing people-to-people connect through shared interests in food, films, and football, PM Modi underscored the cultural significance brought to India by notable figures such as Father Carlos Valle from Spain, who was honored with the Padma Shri for his contributions. This initiative aims to foster further cultural exchanges and joint projects.

In a demonstration of expanding industrial collaboration, Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara. The facility will be India's first private military aircraft Final Assembly Line, marking a significant step in India's defense manufacturing capabilities. This partnership is a testament to the strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

