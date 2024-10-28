Tripura's Cultural Legacy Under Threat: CM Saha Speaks Out

In a pointed critique of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused both parties of failing to safeguard the state's cultural heritage. Speaking at a conference in Agartala's Mukta Dhara Auditorium, Saha emphasized the need to preserve traditional art forms, particularly Kirtan, as a vital aspect of the state's cultural identity.

Saha elaborated on the significance of Kirtan, tracing its roots to Sanskrit and highlighting its spiritual and emotional impact on individuals. He argued that the neglect of cultural practices during the 35-year CPI (M) reign had eroded Tripura's cultural fabric, criticizing the party's indifference towards religious beliefs and cultural preservation.

The Chief Minister underscored a shift towards a renewed atmosphere of faith in Tripura, drawing attention to the role of artists in promoting social change. Recognizing the influence of Kirtan performers, Saha urged them to take responsibility in fostering cultural awareness and community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)