Left Menu

Tripura's Cultural Legacy Under Threat: CM Saha Speaks Out

Tripura CM Manik Saha criticized CPI (M) and Congress for neglecting the state's cultural heritage. He emphasized the importance of preserving traditions like Kirtan, arguing that past governments lost cultural values. Saha urged artists to inspire societal change, marking a renewed faith in Tripura's spiritual identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:52 IST
Tripura's Cultural Legacy Under Threat: CM Saha Speaks Out
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the program (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused both parties of failing to safeguard the state's cultural heritage. Speaking at a conference in Agartala's Mukta Dhara Auditorium, Saha emphasized the need to preserve traditional art forms, particularly Kirtan, as a vital aspect of the state's cultural identity.

Saha elaborated on the significance of Kirtan, tracing its roots to Sanskrit and highlighting its spiritual and emotional impact on individuals. He argued that the neglect of cultural practices during the 35-year CPI (M) reign had eroded Tripura's cultural fabric, criticizing the party's indifference towards religious beliefs and cultural preservation.

The Chief Minister underscored a shift towards a renewed atmosphere of faith in Tripura, drawing attention to the role of artists in promoting social change. Recognizing the influence of Kirtan performers, Saha urged them to take responsibility in fostering cultural awareness and community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

 Global
2
B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

 Global
3
Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing States

Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing St...

 Global
4
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024