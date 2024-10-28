Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Launches Wayanad Campaign Amid Emotional Appeal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her election campaign in Wayanad, expressing deep commitment to the region and addressing key issues. She assured support for women's and tribal community issues, building on Rahul Gandhi's legacy in the constituency. The Wayanad by-poll is scheduled for November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:52 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Launches Wayanad Campaign Amid Emotional Appeal
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Nilgiri college students (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with students at Nilgiri College on Monday, marking the start of her election campaign for Wayanad. Earlier in the day, she departed from her residence to contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, where she aims to succeed her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat after his election in Raebareli.

Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy was approved by the Congress party on October 15, following the Election Commission of India's announcement of the bypoll schedule. On October 26, after filing her nomination, Gandhi wrote an open letter to the people of Wayanad, pledging to address their challenges and continuing Rahul Gandhi's legacy.

In her letter, titled "My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad," she expressed her dedication to the constituency and highlighted her plans to empower women and tribal communities. During a roadshow attended by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, she emphasized her commitment to representing Wayanad's interests in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024