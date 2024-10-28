Priyanka Gandhi Launches Wayanad Campaign Amid Emotional Appeal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with students at Nilgiri College on Monday, marking the start of her election campaign for Wayanad. Earlier in the day, she departed from her residence to contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, where she aims to succeed her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat after his election in Raebareli.

Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy was approved by the Congress party on October 15, following the Election Commission of India's announcement of the bypoll schedule. On October 26, after filing her nomination, Gandhi wrote an open letter to the people of Wayanad, pledging to address their challenges and continuing Rahul Gandhi's legacy.

In her letter, titled "My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad," she expressed her dedication to the constituency and highlighted her plans to empower women and tribal communities. During a roadshow attended by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, she emphasized her commitment to representing Wayanad's interests in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)