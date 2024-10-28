Left Menu

Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Edge Up Amid Global Volatility

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher as investors exercised caution before a legislative meeting in Beijing and the U.S. presidential election. The market reacted to upcoming events with a cautious 'wait and see' stance, with fiscal policies and earnings recovery in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:21 IST
Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Edge Up Amid Global Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks saw marginal gains, with investors taking a cautious approach ahead of significant events, including a legislative meeting in Beijing and the U.S. presidential election.

The Shanghai Composite index ended the day with an increase of 0.68% at 3,322.20 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 0.2%. Consumer staples gained 1.55%, and the real estate index surged 2.22%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.04% to 20,599.36 points, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.08% to 7,391.22 points.

As the U.S. election approaches, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris polling closely in swing states, investors fear a contested result could disrupt global markets. To stabilize its economy, Beijing is relying on financial stimulus and liquidity measures while focusing on policy impacts and earnings recovery to support the market's long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024