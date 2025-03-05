Left Menu

Beijing's Economic Ambitions Lift China and Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong markets rallied after Beijing set ambitious growth targets and pledged support for domestic consumption and the tech industry amid an intensifying U.S. trade war. The NPC's policy announcements included AI model application support and special measures to stimulate consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:15 IST
Beijing's Economic Ambitions Lift China and Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong's stock markets rose on Wednesday following Beijing's announcement of ambitious economic goals and promises of bolstered domestic consumption and tech sector support. As the trade war with the United States intensifies, the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite each increased by 0.3% at midday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.7%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index increased by 1.9%. Chinese policymakers unveiled a 2025 growth target of about 5%, with a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 4% and an inflation objective of 2%. The announcements coincide with the start of the National People's Congress annual meeting.

The government emphasized the importance of large-scale AI models, marking their first inclusion in a government work report. A special action plan was introduced to boost consumption, with 300 billion yuan earmarked to expand consumer subsidies, aiming to counterbalance the effects of rising U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025