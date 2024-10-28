Volkswagen's Bold Restructuring: A New Chapter for Germany

Volkswagen has announced plans to close at least three factories in Germany and lay off tens of thousands of staff in a sweeping overhaul. The changes, described as more dramatic than initially expected, aim to resize the company's footprint in Europe's largest economy.

Daniela Cavallo, the head of Volkswagen's works council, communicated the seriousness of this plan to hundreds of employees in Wolfsburg, emphasizing it was not merely a bargaining tactic. She warned that the actions represent Germany's largest industrial group scaling down its home operations, although specifics on affected plants and the exact number of layoffs were not disclosed.

This announcement marks a significant intensification of the conflict between Volkswagen's staff and leadership, compounded by the need to cut costs and maintain competitiveness amid declining demand from China and Europe. While there is consensus on the challenges, notably the slow pace of electrification and the threat from Chinese competitors, solutions remain contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)