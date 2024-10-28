Gandhi Family Sparks Controversy in Wayanad By-election Nomination

In a sharp critique of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson C.R. Kesavan slammed the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad by-election. Kesavan accused the Gandhi family of betraying Wayanad voters, alleging they were being used as pawns by a dynasty with an unreliable track record.

Following Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Raebareli seat, Priyanka Gandhi was announced as Congress's candidate for Wayanad, a significant constituency that recently saw a vacancy. The Congress party, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, hopes Priyanka's candidacy will heal the rift left by Rahul's departure.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi connected with voters by recounting heartfelt experiences from Wayanad, expressing her admiration for the community's resilience. She aims to forge strong ties with the voters, reinforcing her commitment to representing the social and religious diversity of Wayanad.

