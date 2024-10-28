Left Menu

Gandhi Family Sparks Controversy in Wayanad By-election Nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticized the Congress for nominating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad, accusing the Gandhi family of betrayal. This seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to represent Raebareli. The Congress sees Priyanka as a unifying figure in Wayanad amid the upcoming elections.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:30 IST
In a sharp critique of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson C.R. Kesavan slammed the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad by-election. Kesavan accused the Gandhi family of betraying Wayanad voters, alleging they were being used as pawns by a dynasty with an unreliable track record.

Following Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Raebareli seat, Priyanka Gandhi was announced as Congress's candidate for Wayanad, a significant constituency that recently saw a vacancy. The Congress party, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, hopes Priyanka's candidacy will heal the rift left by Rahul's departure.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi connected with voters by recounting heartfelt experiences from Wayanad, expressing her admiration for the community's resilience. She aims to forge strong ties with the voters, reinforcing her commitment to representing the social and religious diversity of Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

