Karnataka Cabinet Announces Major Initiatives on Caste Atrocities, Agriculture, and Military Infrastructure

Karnataka's cabinet meeting led to decisions on 33 issues, including creating special police stations for caste cases, an Agriculture Development Agency, and a Military Central Command Centre. The government also plans internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, appointing a commission for recommendations within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:41 IST
Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a comprehensive cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil revealed that key decisions were made on 33 topics. These include setting up specialized police stations to handle caste atrocity cases and launching an Agriculture Development Agency. 'Numerous issues were addressed, leading to pivotal resolutions,' Patil stated.

The cabinet further approved constructing a Military Central Command Centre, estimated at Rs. 102.80 crore, within the IG office premises. Minister for Public Works Development, HC Mahadevappa, announced the establishment of 33 special police stations, alongside recruiting 450 personnel to swiftly manage caste-related emergencies.

'The Social Welfare Department will oversee these police stations, focusing on preventing Scheduled Caste atrocities,' explained the cabinet minister. This initiative marks a first in India. Complaints should be filed initially at local police stations, subsequently transferred to special units for expedited action. Additionally, a commission headed by a retired High Court judge will explore the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, with recommendations due in three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

