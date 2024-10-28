North East Small Finance Bank and Slice Merge to Form India's Leading Tech Bank

North East Small Finance Bank has successfully merged with Slice, a consumer payments and lending company, marking a significant milestone in the banking sector. The merger, effective from October 27, received all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

This strategic move consolidates the operations, assets, and brand identities of both institutions, creating a unified banking entity with enhanced capabilities. The integration is focused on establishing India's premier tech-driven bank, emphasizing stability, risk management, and a strong governance framework as its core strengths.

With an enhanced financial position, the merged entity is poised to broaden its operational reach, cater to evolving customer demands, and set new standards in customer service. The bank aims to deepen its already significant presence in the northeast region, positioning itself for growth and improved risk management.

(With inputs from agencies.)