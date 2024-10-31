Turmoil in Lebanon: Former Central Bank Governor Faces New Charges
Lebanese former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, was charged with illicit enrichment over renting an office in France. An arrest warrant was issued against him. Salameh, facing multiple legal challenges, denies all allegations and attributes his wealth to legitimate sources. More countries are investigating his financial dealings.
- Country:
- Lebanon
The former governor of Lebanon's central bank, Riad Salameh, is facing new legal challenges as charges of illicit enrichment were filed against him, alongside an arrest warrant, according to judicial authorities. This development marks the second charge against Salameh in less than two months.
Salameh, aged 74, stands accused by Mount Lebanon's first examining magistrate, Nicola Mansour, concerning an apartment in France intended as a potential office for the central bank. The apartment, rented from Anna Kosakova, a 'former partner' of Salameh, costs approximately $500,000 annually and is said to be sparsely furnished.
Despite allegations of corruption and embezzlement, Salameh maintains his innocence, crediting his wealth to legitimate sources including inheritance and past professional ventures. His tenure as central bank governor concluded under scrutiny over his role amid Lebanon's financial collapse, with investigations ongoing in several European countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest Warrants for Sheikh Hasina: A Legal Storm in Bangladesh
Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity: local media.
Arrest Warrants Issued for Sheikh Hasina: A Legal and Political Quagmire
Former PM Sheikh Hasina and 45 Awami League Leaders Face Arrest Warrants
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former PM Sheikh Hasina Amidst Mass Killing Allegations