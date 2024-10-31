Turmoil in Lebanon: Former Central Bank Governor Faces New Charges

The former governor of Lebanon's central bank, Riad Salameh, is facing new legal challenges as charges of illicit enrichment were filed against him, alongside an arrest warrant, according to judicial authorities. This development marks the second charge against Salameh in less than two months.

Salameh, aged 74, stands accused by Mount Lebanon's first examining magistrate, Nicola Mansour, concerning an apartment in France intended as a potential office for the central bank. The apartment, rented from Anna Kosakova, a 'former partner' of Salameh, costs approximately $500,000 annually and is said to be sparsely furnished.

Despite allegations of corruption and embezzlement, Salameh maintains his innocence, crediting his wealth to legitimate sources including inheritance and past professional ventures. His tenure as central bank governor concluded under scrutiny over his role amid Lebanon's financial collapse, with investigations ongoing in several European countries.

