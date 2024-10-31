Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Karnataka Minister Criticizes BJP MP Over Land Dispute Allegations

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, accusing him of neglect towards Bengaluru and politicizing the issue of Waqf Board's alleged land encroachments. Kharge emphasized the state's commitment to protecting farmers' properties, while Surya raised concerns about unauthorized land transfers to the Waqf Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:13 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge launched a scathing critique of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday, accusing him of neglecting Bengaluru and engaging in political theatrics over the alleged encroachment of land by the Waqf Board. Kharge's comments followed Surya's accusations that the Waqf Board had unlawfully taken over farmers' land, supposedly with the Karnataka government's backing.

Kharge, speaking to ANI, expressed frustration with the BJP's tendency to defer to its top leadership on contentious issues. He questioned the actions taken during the BJP's tenure regarding the State Waqf department and temples, asserting a continued commitment to protect farmers' and common people's properties under the current government.

Meanwhile, Surya doubled down on his allegations against the Waqf Board, claiming widespread panic among farmers due to sudden land ownership changes. Surya stated he had formally raised these issues with the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Act. He called for urgent assessment and amendments to address the situation, with assurances of a committee visit to Karnataka being made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

