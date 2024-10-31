Amit Shah Inaugurates Eco-friendly Yatri Bhawan in Gujarat

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Shri Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple in Gujarat, marking the opening of the eco-friendly Yatri Bhawan, costing Rs 200 crore. The facility provides accommodation for pilgrims. Shah praised the spiritual legacy of the temple's founder and acknowledged Sardar Patel's contribution to India's unity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Pic/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a ceremonious visit to the Shri Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple in Salangpur, Gujarat, where he offered prayers and inaugurated the expansive Yatri Bhawan. The Ministry of Home Affairs reported that this 1,100-room facility, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, was completed in two years and opened during Narak Chaturdashi.

In his address, Shah paid homage to the devotion of Gopalanand Ji Maharaj, who established the idol of Lord Hanuman. Acknowledging the spiritual strength bestowed by Lord Swaminarayan, Shah described the temple's founder as a rare soul with deep dedication and humility. The Yatri Bhawan is set to become a sanctuary for future travelers, showcasing green architectural excellence.

The Union Minister also reflected on the virtues of Lord Hanuman, as depicted in various scriptures. Shah highlighted different idol forms of Hanuman Ji, each representing unique characteristics such as bravery, knowledge, and crisis resolution. He emphasized the eternal nature of virtues offered to Lord Shri Ram through devotion to Hanuman Ji.

Furthermore, Shah commemorated Sardar Patel's 149th birth anniversary, praising his vision for a unified India. He also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to celebrate Patel's legacy, aiming to inspire youth with ideals of dedication and sacrifice for the nation.

