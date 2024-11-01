Masked Gunmen Target Sarpanch’s Family in Haryana, Old Feud Suspected

In a shocking incident, masked gunmen launched an attack on Sarpanch Savita's family home in Bamberheri village, Karnal, on Friday. The assailants fired multiple shots, injuring Mahendra Singh, the Sarpanch's father-in-law. Police report that three to four shots were fired, and the victim remains in a critical condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Gautam confirmed the incident occurred around midday. The police were promptly informed and rushed to the hospital. Doctors have assured that Mahendra Singh is out of immediate danger, though the investigation is ongoing to uncover the motives behind the attack which allegedly involves four to five individuals.

The victim's son, Ajay Kumar, revealed that the attack might be linked to a longstanding feud. Despite lacking evidence, the attackers seem to believe the family was involved in a past incident. Authorities, including MLA Joginder Rana, expressed grave concern and called for strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)