Masked Gunmen Target Sarpanch’s Family in Haryana, Old Feud Suspected

Masked assailants opened fire at the residence of Sarpanch Savita in Karnal’s Bamberheri village, injuring her father-in-law. Police are investigating a possible motive linked to an old rivalry. The incident left Mahendra Singh critically wounded as authorities seek justice amid public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:02 IST
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satish Gautam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, masked gunmen launched an attack on Sarpanch Savita's family home in Bamberheri village, Karnal, on Friday. The assailants fired multiple shots, injuring Mahendra Singh, the Sarpanch's father-in-law. Police report that three to four shots were fired, and the victim remains in a critical condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Gautam confirmed the incident occurred around midday. The police were promptly informed and rushed to the hospital. Doctors have assured that Mahendra Singh is out of immediate danger, though the investigation is ongoing to uncover the motives behind the attack which allegedly involves four to five individuals.

The victim's son, Ajay Kumar, revealed that the attack might be linked to a longstanding feud. Despite lacking evidence, the attackers seem to believe the family was involved in a past incident. Authorities, including MLA Joginder Rana, expressed grave concern and called for strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

