Chennai's Guindy Children's Park Becomes Diwali Holiday Hotspot

Chennai's Guindy Children's Park witnessed a significant influx of visitors on Friday, as families chose to spend their Diwali holidays amid nature. Known as a favorite retreat for city children, the park doubles as a Nature Education Centre, promoting biodiversity and conservation awareness.

Visitors from Chennai and across Tamil Nadu flocked to the revamped park, unveiled earlier this year by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The renovations include a spacious birdcage for aquatic birds, a wildlife awareness center complete with LED screens, a library, fountains, and a selfie point, enhancing its charm as a leisure destination.

The park remains a popular attraction, offering amenities like food courts, drinking water, modern restrooms, and ample parking. Especially during extended public holidays, it draws thousands, providing children and families with memorable experiences watching animals and engaging in recreational activities.

