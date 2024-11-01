Left Menu

Chennai's Guindy Children's Park Becomes Diwali Holiday Hotspot

Chennai's Guindy Children's Park attracted large crowds during the Diwali holidays, with families and children from across Tamil Nadu visiting the recently renovated site. The park offers various attractions, including a bird cage, wildlife awareness center, and play areas, making it a favorite destination for locals and tourists alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:12 IST
Visual from Chennai Guindy Children Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai's Guindy Children's Park witnessed a significant influx of visitors on Friday, as families chose to spend their Diwali holidays amid nature. Known as a favorite retreat for city children, the park doubles as a Nature Education Centre, promoting biodiversity and conservation awareness.

Visitors from Chennai and across Tamil Nadu flocked to the revamped park, unveiled earlier this year by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The renovations include a spacious birdcage for aquatic birds, a wildlife awareness center complete with LED screens, a library, fountains, and a selfie point, enhancing its charm as a leisure destination.

The park remains a popular attraction, offering amenities like food courts, drinking water, modern restrooms, and ample parking. Especially during extended public holidays, it draws thousands, providing children and families with memorable experiences watching animals and engaging in recreational activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

