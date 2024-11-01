Left Menu

Srinagar's Rising Star: Iqra Farooq Secures Second Place in JKAS 2023

Iqra Farooq, a horticulture graduate from Srinagar, achieved second rank in the highly competitive JKAS 2023 exam. She attributes her success to parental support, hard work, and faith. Her accomplishment highlights determination and ambition, as 18,882 candidates competed for limited spots in the prestigious examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:17 IST
Iqra Farooq, second topper of JKAS 2023 exam. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Iqra Farooq, a resident of Srinagar and a horticulture graduate, has emerged as the second topper in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) 2023 Combined Competitive Examination. Iqra, reflecting on her journey, revealed to ANI that her unwavering focus on the KAS began post-2021, driven by her aspiration to support people through a career in civil services.

Achieving second rank in her second attempt, Iqra acknowledged the examination's challenging nature, emphasizing the importance of mental strength and financial backing from family. Expressing gratitude toward her parents, she remarked, "Civil Services was always on my mind, and I always wanted to be in a position where I can help people."

Highlighting the sources of her success, Iqra credited her parents, her relentless effort, and divine blessing. Her cousin, Suriya, expressed immense pride, noting the rigorous effort behind Iqra's achievement. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission announced the results on October 30, requiring the successful candidates to undergo a medical examination. With 30,756 initially permitted to appear, 18,882 candidates partook in the exams, which were advertised back in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

