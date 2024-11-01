Empowering Women: Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Deepam 2.0

In a significant move to enhance women's lives, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu introduced the Deepam 2.0 scheme in Edupuram, Srikakulam district. The initiative, aimed at empowering women through access to clean cooking energy, involved personally giving free gas cylinders to beneficiaries, a gesture highlighted by Naidu's visit where he prepared tea at a recipient's home.

Naidu's entourage included Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and several state ministers. The scheme, a fulfillment of the 'Super 6' election promises, offers women three free gas cylinders annually. It builds on the Deepam 1 scheme, intending to mitigate health risks from traditional cooking methods and lighten financial loads for women.

Addressing a public gathering in Kurnool, Naidu reiterated his commitment to women's welfare, outlining various reforms including monthly financial support and free transportation for women. He emphasized the scheme's potential for meaningful change, with the state government sponsoring LPG equipment costs, ensuring better health and quality of life through sustainable energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)