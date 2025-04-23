Uniting Against Terror: Candlelight Vigil in Srikakulam
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu led a candlelight vigil in Srikakulam in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Emphasizing national unity, Naidu condemned the attack as a cowardly act against civilians and vowed justice. The event included other leaders and mourned the 26 victims of the attack.
Civil Aviation Minister and TDP leader K Rammohan Naidu organized a candlelight vigil in his constituency, Srikakulam, to denounce the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Condemning the ruthless act, Naidu asserted that terrorism has no place in the nation, describing it as an attack on India's collective conscience. He emphasized the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, according to a statement from his office.
The march was supported by state cabinet minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, MLA G Shankar, and others, as they mourned the lives of the 26 victims, predominantly tourists, who perished in the attack.
