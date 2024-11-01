Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident Shocks West Delhi Neighborhood

A 38-year-old property dealer, Gagan Oberoi, was fatally stabbed by a group on Hastsal Road, West Delhi. Despite police arriving on the scene promptly, Oberoi succumbed to his injuries at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Authorities are actively searching for the identified suspects as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:22 IST
Tragic Stabbing Incident Shocks West Delhi Neighborhood
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the West Delhi community, a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a group on Hastsal Road. On Friday, police identified the victim as Gagan Oberoi, a local property dealer.

Authorities revealed that the assailants attacked Oberoi with knives. Despite immediate police response following the alert, the victim succumbed to excessive blood loss at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Law enforcement has registered a case under Section 109(1) and 3(5) of the BNS, and the search for the identified suspects is underway as the investigation continues. More information is expected to emerge in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024