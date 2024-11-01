Tragic Stabbing Incident Shocks West Delhi Neighborhood

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the West Delhi community, a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a group on Hastsal Road. On Friday, police identified the victim as Gagan Oberoi, a local property dealer.

Authorities revealed that the assailants attacked Oberoi with knives. Despite immediate police response following the alert, the victim succumbed to excessive blood loss at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Law enforcement has registered a case under Section 109(1) and 3(5) of the BNS, and the search for the identified suspects is underway as the investigation continues. More information is expected to emerge in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)