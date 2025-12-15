Left Menu

Teenage boy killed in knife attack by classmate at Pune coaching centre

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said.The attack was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, who were studying in Class 10, they said.The incident took place at a private coaching centre in Rajgurunagar, according to the police.A boy, who was carrying a knife, suddenly attacked a classmate inside a classroom at the coaching centre on Monday morning.

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said.

The attack was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, who were studying in Class 10, they said.

The incident took place at a private coaching centre in Rajgurunagar, according to the police.

''A boy, who was carrying a knife, suddenly attacked a classmate inside a classroom at the coaching centre on Monday morning. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. A process is on to detain the accused boy,'' an official from Khed police station said.

A primary investigation suggested there was some dispute between the two boys, he said. ''We are probing the exact reason behind the attack,'' the official said.

