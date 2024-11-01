NF Railways Launches Special Festive Trains

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways has announced the introduction of four additional special trains to manage the increased passenger demand during the festive periods of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Officials have stated that these trains will provide crucial connections between regions such as New Coochbehar in West Bengal to Sealdah, Katihar in Bihar to Udhna in Surat, Katihar to Amritsar in Punjab, and Kolkata to Saharsa in Bihar.

Among the planned services is a one-way train from New Coochbehar to Sealdah, scheduled to depart at 11:30 p.m. on November 1, arriving in Sealdah by 10:00 a.m. the following day. The second special service will run between Udhna and Katihar, leaving Udhna at 12:20 a.m. and reaching Katihar by 2:00 p.m. the next day, with a return journey from Katihar beginning at 5:00 p.m on November 2 and concluding at Ujjain by 11:30 p.m. the next evening.

The third service offer routes from Amritsar to Katihar, departing at 1:25 p.m. on November 2, with an arrival in Katihar by 3:00 a.m. two days later. The return will commence from Katihar at 6:00 a.m. on November 4, returning to Amritsar by 10:00 p.m. the following day. Lastly, the fourth train will travel from Kolkata to Saharsa, departing at 8:50 a.m. on November 2 and arriving by 10:00 p.m. that day, with the return service at 1:00 a.m. from Saharsa on November 3, reaching Kolkata by 3:30 p.m.

