Fire Erupts in Mumbai High-Rise: Quick Response by Fire Brigade
A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Goregaon, prompting a swift response by fire brigade with five vehicles. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause remains unclear. This incident followed another fire at a scrap godown in Andheri. Investigations are ongoing.
A fire erupted in a high-rise building in Mumbai's bustling Goregaon area on Friday evening, prompting a swift response from the city's fire brigade.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), five fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene immediately upon receiving the emergency alert. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time, although authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.
In an unrelated incident, another fire broke out at a scrap godown in Andheri on the same evening. Fire tenders quickly arrived and commenced firefighting efforts. The exact causes of these fires remain undetermined, and investigations are underway to establish any connections. Further updates are awaited as officials continue their probes. (ANI)
