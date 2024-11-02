Diwali Padwa at Pawar's: A Political and Cultural Tradition

The Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule marked Diwali Padwa with festivities at the Baramati home of party chief Sharad Pawar, maintaining a long-standing tradition. Sule remarked on the ubiquity of the celebration in Baramati, a region she noted has celebrated Diwali Padwa fervently since Sharad Pawar's first election win in 1967.

Diwali Padwa, also known as Bali Puja or Bali Pratipada, is observed the day after Diwali Puja. In Baramati, a family battle looms as Ajit Pawar, NCP leader, will compete against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, adding to the area's rich political narrative. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

The Baramati constituency has been a battleground, notably in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where Supriya Sule defeated Sunetra Pawar by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. As the state prepares for assembly elections on November 20, the ruling Mahayuti coalition and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are intensifying their campaigns. In past elections, BJP and Shiv Sena dominated, capturing substantial seats, while Congress secured a significant foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)