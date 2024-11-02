CM Dhami Initiates Temple Renovation, Celebrates Cultural Heritage

In a significant cultural move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday commenced the renovation and beautification project of the Maa Purnagiri temple at Nagla Tarai in Khatima. The project, valued at Rs 2.54 crore, aims to enhance the temple's historical grandeur while preserving the region's formidable religious and cultural heritage.

Celebrating the occasion, CM Dhami expressed that the renovation would augment both the temple's allure and its role in the region's cultural conservation. He shared these aspirations on X, underscoring the temple's importance to Uttarakhand's cultural narrative. His engagement with public festivities further highlighted his dedication to merging governance with cultural reverence.

In line with this, CM Dhami extended his heartfelt Govardhan Puja greetings, appreciating nature, livestock, and farmers. He visited Shri Kedarnath Dham, emphasizing his and PM Modi's commitment to its development, as the revered temple approaches its winter closure. This proactive governance underscores his government's focus on religious and cultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)