Security Scares on Air India: Ammunition Found, Bomb Threat Hoax

Ammunition was discovered on an Air India flight from Dubai to New Delhi, prompting a police complaint, while an earlier bomb threat on another flight proved to be a hoax at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport. Air India and airport officials ensured safety protocols were followed in both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ammunition cartridges were discovered on Air India's flight AI916 from Dubai to New Delhi, sparking immediate action. The Air India flight safely landed on October 27 at New Delhi Airport, where a spokesperson confirmed the finding in a seat pocket after passenger disembarkation.

Adhering to strict security measures, Air India filed a complaint with the Airport Police to address the security breach. Air India ensured compliance with laid down protocols following the alarming discovery.

In another security scare, Air India's flight AI216 faced a bomb threat at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport. Authorities, suspecting foul play, activated emergency protocols as the threat proved false after thorough security checks.

Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police, stated no explosives were found, affirming the incident as a hoax. Security officials acted swiftly, with assistance from the Nepal Army bomb squad, to ensure safety without finding any suspicious items.

This incident marked the second false alarm at the same airport within a week, noted Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul. The situation remains secure as flights continue as usual, underscoring the vigilance of Air India and aviation authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

