Owaisi Criticizes Inclusion of Non-Muslims in Waqf Council Amidst Reform Bill Discussions

Amid heated debates over the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns about the mandatory inclusion of two non-Muslim members in the central Waqf Council. Owaisi critiqued the Modi government's approach, drawing parallels to the Hindu-only trustee composition of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board.

Owaisi pointed out that none of the 24 members of the TTD Board are non-Hindus, emphasizing that the newly appointed TTD Chairman, BR Naidu, advocated for the same. He argued there was a need for fairness across religious boards, questioning why the Waqf Board should have non-Muslim members when TTD trustees cannot include Muslims.

The criticism emerged amid efforts to reform the Waqf Act, 1995. The proposed bill seeks to address issues like mismanagement and illegal encroachments through digital reforms and enhanced transparency. A Joint Committee is set to review the bill through a study tour in five Indian cities, aiming to understand regional perspectives. (ANI)

