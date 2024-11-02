Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Inclusion of Non-Muslims in Waqf Council Amidst Reform Bill Discussions

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi voiced opposition to the Modi government's proposed Waqf amendment bill, which mandates the inclusion of two non-Muslim members in the central Waqf Council. He questioned the disparity, comparing it to the exclusive composition of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board, and called for parity in religious governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:36 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Inclusion of Non-Muslims in Waqf Council Amidst Reform Bill Discussions
AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heated debates over the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns about the mandatory inclusion of two non-Muslim members in the central Waqf Council. Owaisi critiqued the Modi government's approach, drawing parallels to the Hindu-only trustee composition of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board.

Owaisi pointed out that none of the 24 members of the TTD Board are non-Hindus, emphasizing that the newly appointed TTD Chairman, BR Naidu, advocated for the same. He argued there was a need for fairness across religious boards, questioning why the Waqf Board should have non-Muslim members when TTD trustees cannot include Muslims.

The criticism emerged amid efforts to reform the Waqf Act, 1995. The proposed bill seeks to address issues like mismanagement and illegal encroachments through digital reforms and enhanced transparency. A Joint Committee is set to review the bill through a study tour in five Indian cities, aiming to understand regional perspectives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024