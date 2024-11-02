Left Menu

Maharashtra's Silent Crisis: Farmer Suicides Cloud Upcoming Elections

Farmer suicides in Maharashtra are a major concern ahead of Assembly polls, particularly in Beed district. Families of the deceased claim lack of government support amid financial distress. The political spotlight intensifies as parties gear up for the November elections while rural grievances persist unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 22:54 IST
A farmer who committed suicide (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the heated political climate in Maharashtra, a grave issue looms over the upcoming Assembly elections: farmer suicides. In Beed district alone, 30 farmers have taken their lives since March, as families lament the government's failure to provide adequate support during financial crises.

The plight of these families is palpable. Murali Gunwant Haka, whose father committed suicide in Ambejogai taluka, recounts the despair that led to his father's tragic end due to drought and insurmountable debt. He criticizes politicians for not even seeking votes in their desperate times. Similar tales resonate throughout the region, with families like that of Ranjana in Kej Taluka, left to fend for themselves after losing their main breadwinner.

As the Maharashtra elections near, the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are in full campaign mode. However, amidst the political frenzy and proclamation of rally figures, the real issues faced by rural communities, such as the financial struggles of farmers, remain marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

