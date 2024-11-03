Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 30.70 Crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated state developmental projects totaling Rs 30.70 crore in Kinnaur district. Key initiatives include a new EVM storage facility, flood protection works, and a sewerage scheme, aimed at improving local infrastructure and quality of life for residents.

Updated: 03-11-2024 10:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/X@CMOFFICEHP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is set on a course of significant development as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched projects valued at Rs 30.70 crore in Kinnaur district on Saturday. Speaking at the event, CM Sukhu highlighted the direct benefits these projects would bring to the local populace.

The Chief Minister inaugurated an EVM storage warehouse in Recongpeo, constructed for Rs 2.69 crore, and six Type-II quarters for treasury office staff at Rs 94.95 lakh. Additionally, a Controlled Atmosphere storage facility with a capacity of 250 MT was inaugurated, which was completed with Rs 6.85 crore, aiming to aid local farmers.

Further strengthening regional infrastructure, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for multiple flood protection works. These include projects in Rokti Nallah and Shango (Left Bank) with budgets of Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 6.95 crore respectively. Other notable ventures include flood defenses for Sapni village, channelization of Kotangtee Khad, and a new sewerage scheme for Namgia village, underscoring the state's commitment to elevating living standards in tribal areas.

