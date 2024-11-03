Death Threats Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Mumbai Police on High Alert

Mumbai Traffic Police's control room is on high alert following a death threat received on Saturday concerning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The chilling message warned that if Chief Minister Yogi does not resign within 10 days, he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique, according to the authorities.

Originating from an anonymous source, the threat was communicated via a message sent to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell. Law enforcement is actively investigating to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for issuing the threat.

In a similar incident earlier this year on March 2, a chief constable stationed at the security headquarters received a bomb threat targeting CM Yogi Adityanath. The caller threatened to detonate an explosive device, prompting the registration of a case against an unidentified suspect. The call was abruptly terminated after the threat was delivered, officials informed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)