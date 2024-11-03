Left Menu

Nikhil Kumaraswamy Focuses on Development Amid Political Jabs

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate for Channapatna by-election, emphasizes development-focused politics amid criticisms from Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Supported by BJP, Nikhil refrains from retaliatory comments and remains optimistic about the upcoming election. Former PM HD Deve Gowda's campaign plans face delays due to health issues.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy Focuses on Development Amid Political Jabs
JD (S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy (File photo/@Nikhil_Kumar_k). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) leader and son of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, responded to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's critique, emphasizing his commitment to development-oriented politics rather than engaging in personal attacks.

Acknowledging the support from the BJP, which announced him as the NDA candidate for the Channapatna Assembly by-election, Nikhil remains unfazed by the political strategies of opponents. He stated, "Our focus is on development politics."

Amid campaign efforts, Nikhil updated on former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's plans, temporarily delayed due to health concerns. Nikhil is hopeful about NDA's success in the election, stressing voter decision as the ultimate determining factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

