Sarang Helicopters Soar to Bahrain for Spectacular Air Show

The Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team departed from Sulur Airbase to attend the Bahrain International Air Show 2024. Traveling in a C-17 aircraft, the team aims to showcase its vibrant team's talents at the event, underscoring its significance in aviation showcases worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:45 IST
Sarang Helicopter display team (Photo/ X@sarang_iaf). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force embarked on an exciting journey from Sulur Airbase on Sunday, setting course for the prestigious Bahrain International Air Show 2024 at Sakhir Airbase, which commences on November 13. The team made its way to Bahrain aboard a formidable C-17 aircraft, accompanied by their signature peacock-colored helicopters and essential equipment.

In an official statement on X, the Indian Air Force revealed, 'Taking flight to Bahrain. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team lifted off from Sulur Airbase, packed into a mighty C-17 along with their vibrant peacock-coloured helicopters and essential gear.' The statement highlighted the swift night-loading that ensured the team's punctual departure for Bahrain, where they are set to dazzle audiences with awe-inspiring performances at the Bahrain International Air Show 2024 at Sakhir Airbase beginning November 13.

Established in 2003, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team's international debut took place in 2004 at the Asian Aerospace Show in Singapore. Originally formed as a three-helicopter formation, Sarang has now evolved into a thrilling five-helicopter display team that has performed over 1,200 shows at more than 385 venues worldwide. As per Bahrain International Air Show 2024's official website, the Air Show was founded in 2010 to offer a unique event that provides a platform for high-level corporate hospitality, exclusive access to military and civil delegations, and the opportunity to showcase technological innovations to global buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

