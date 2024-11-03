Railways Minister Reviews Infrastructure Amid Record Special Trains for Festive Return

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an extensive review of railway infrastructure and redevelopment efforts in Aluva and Kozhikkode this Sunday. During his inspection, he assessed the ongoing projects, highlighting a significant commitment to modernizing rail facilities. The inspection follows a tragic incident involving the death of four workers in Palakkad district due to a train accident.

In light of the festive rush, Vaishnaw has announced that Indian Railways is operating a record 7,435 special trains to cater to the increased passenger demand. He reassured that, if necessary, an additional 150 special trains would be pressed into service. So far, 51 lakh passengers have availed of these services by the end of October, underscoring the operational success of these initiatives.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Railway Board, revealed that more than 160 trains were managed on Thursday, with an increase to over 170 trains expected today. These enhancements underscore the railways' dedication to ensuring the safe and efficient movement of passengers during major festivals, with comprehensive arrangements at key stations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)