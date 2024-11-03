Left Menu

Assam Leaders Join Gorkha Community in Vibrant Tihar and Bhai Tika Festivities

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika celebrated Tihar and Bhai Tika with the Gorkha community in Assam's Biswanath district. The event coincided with upcoming bye-elections. Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India with various names, signifies the bond between siblings through rituals and myths involving siblings' love and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:01 IST
MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika celebrate Bhai Dooj at Behali, Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika marked the Tihar and Bhai Tika festivals alongside the Gorkha community in Majgaon, Behali assembly constituency, Biswanath district, Assam. During the festivities, Hazarika tried his hand at the dhol, while Margherita embraced the traditional music with dance.

The cultural celebration comes ahead of bye-elections in Behali and four other assembly constituencies in Assam, scheduled for November 13. Celebrated under different names across India, Bhai Dooj is a festival that signifies the bond between brothers and sisters. Known as Bhai Dooj in North India, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika in Maharashtra, Bhai Phonta in Bengal, and Yama Dwitiya in parts of South India such as Karnataka and Telangana.

The festival's mythology traces back to Goddess Yamuna hosting her brother Yamraj on the day of Kartik Dwitiya, leading to Yama Dwitiya celebrations where sisters wish their brothers a prosperous life by performing tilak rituals. Brothers reciprocate with gifts, symbolizing protection. The festival strengthens sibling bonds, reminiscent of Raksha Bandhan, though sisters do not tie rakhi threads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

