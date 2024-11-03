Left Menu

Director Suspended, Elephant Deaths Stir Controversy at Bandhavgarh

The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's Field Director in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended following the deaths of ten elephants. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension during a meeting with forest officials. An investigation is underway, and the government has raised ex-gratia compensation for families affected by elephant attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:27 IST
Director Suspended, Elephant Deaths Stir Controversy at Bandhavgarh
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after ten elephants died, according to officials. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this move during a meeting with forest department officials on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also refuted earlier suspicions of pesticide use on crops, which were considered a possible cause. Yadav stated there is no evidence supporting pesticide-related deaths in preliminary reports and expected to receive detailed postmortem results within days.

Meanwhile, in response to a recent wild elephant attack, the state government has increased ex-gratia compensation from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for families who have lost loved ones. Forest Environment Minister Dileep Ahirwar, along with senior forest officials, conducted a site visit to review the situation. Their findings will be reported to CM Yadav. Meanwhile, the Union Environment Ministry has also formed a team to investigate these elephant fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024