Two Minors Arrested for Dragging Delhi Traffic Police on Car Bonnet

Delhi Police have detained two minors following a shocking incident where two traffic officers were dragged on the bonnet of a car near Ber Sarai Market Road in the capital. The authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the car's owner under pertinent sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The alarming event transpired on November 2, triggering an immediate police manhunt. According to injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod, he and Head Constable Sailesh were performing their duties when a car breached a red light and advanced towards them. Despite their efforts to stop the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, resulting in a dangerous scenario where the officers were dragged some 20 meters before the car sped off.

A case has been filed under several sections, including 109(1), 221, and 132 of the BNS, as law enforcement officials intensified investigations. The vehicle is registered to a Jai Bhagwan from Vasant Kunj. Delhi Police have classified the incident as grave, emphasizing the apparent threat to the officers' lives as a result of the driver's reckless behavior. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)