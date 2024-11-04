Left Menu

WFM Asia: A New Brand Era in Asian Investments

WFM Asia, formerly known as Ward Ferry Management, has unveiled its new brand identity, emphasizing its strong commitment to investing in Asian small and mid-cap firms. With a proven track record and experienced leadership, the firm aims to bolster its presence in Asia's dynamic financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:27 IST

Hong Kong-based independent investment firm WFM Asia has completed a rebranding initiative, evolving from its original identity as Ward Ferry Management. Despite the brand refresh, WFM Asia's dedication to investing in Asia's small and mid-cap markets remains as strong as ever, underscored by its disciplined strategy and robust leadership team.

The rebranding highlights WFM Asia's specialized focus on the Asia Pacific region. Led by seasoned leaders Vineet Mitera and Daphne Chester, both of whom have significant tenures at the firm, WFM Asia is committed to leveraging its deep regional expertise and market knowledge.

The firm governs over US$3 billion in assets, maintaining its tradition of partnering with institutional investors to gain exposure to Asian markets. With its strategic offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, WFM Asia continues to prioritize its longstanding investment approach, promising growth and partnership stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

