Extradition Closure: Tahawwur Rana Arrested in India for 26/11 Attacks

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, has been successfully extradited from the United States to India, where he has been formally arrested, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced. The 64-year-old landed in Delhi on Thursday evening aboard a special flight from Los Angeles, marking the end of extensive extradition procedures.

Following his arrival, Rana was produced before the Special NIA court in Delhi, attended by senior legal representatives from both the prosecution and defense teams. The NIA has requested a 20-day custody to probe Rana's involvement in orchestrating the deadly attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including those of several foreign nationals.

The extradition was secured after years of negotiations between Indian and US authorities, highlighting the coordinated efforts between NIA, US Department of Justice, and Indian intelligence agencies. The transfer is expected to shed new light on the investigation of the 26/11 attacks, particularly concerning the participation of state actors from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)