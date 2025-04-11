Left Menu

Renewing Diplomatic Ties: U.S. and Russia Progress in Critical Talks

The United States and Russia reported advancement in normalising diplomatic missions following recent discussions in Istanbul. Concerns remain over Russia's ban on local staff employment. Talks continue with the focus on addressing diplomatic property disputes and resuming direct flights to strengthen bilateral business ties and contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 01:17 IST
The United States and Russia announced progress in normalizing their diplomatic missions on Thursday. This follows the latest round of talks in Istanbul centered on alleviating tensions that have soared since the Ukraine conflict sparked East-West confrontations reminiscent of the Cold War.

Led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, Sonata Coulter, and Russia's new ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, the delegations met for six hours. The U.S. remains particularly concerned about Russia's prohibition on employing local staff, a stance hampering stable staffing at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Despite ongoing disputes over diplomatic properties and flight resumes, the talks proceeded positively. Both countries emphasize the importance of finding mutually agreeable solutions to expand business ties and contacts, marking a step towards restoring diplomatic relations between the two nations.

