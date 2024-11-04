Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand: Many Feared Dead

A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand near Kupi has resulted in multiple casualties. Authorities are conducting search and rescue operations. The state government is fast-tracking relief efforts while announcing financial assistance for victims. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

Updated: 04-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:58 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand: Many Feared Dead
Image Credit: ANI
A tragic accident unfolded in the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand when a bus plummeted into a gorge near Kupi at the Pauri-Almora border, leaving several feared dead or injured. Rescue operations, led by local police, are currently ongoing.

The bus, en route from Garhwal to Kumaon, met with disaster on Monday morning. Almora SSP Devendra Pincha reported that five bodies have been recovered so far. With the accident's severity, officials fear the death toll could climb higher.

Reacting to the crisis, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged top officials, urging rapid rescue and relief measures. Both SDRF and NDRF teams have responded, working to retrieve the injured and bring them to medical facilities swiftly.

Dhami shared on social media the necessity of quick action at the site and directed potential airlifting of critically injured victims. The Chief Minister also announced monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Minister to scrutinize the accident's circumstances. Administrative efforts include the suspension of regional ARTO enforcement, signaling a thorough investigative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

