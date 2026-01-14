Tribal Leader's Tragic Murder Unfolds Amid Land Dispute

In a shocking turn of events in Jharkhand's Khunti district, seven individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the murder of a tribal village head. Soma Munda, a prominent figure who also vied for the 2024 assembly elections, became a victim of a deadly land dispute.

The gruesome incident occurred on January 7, as Munda was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife. Police sources confirm that the murder stemmed from a heated disagreement over 3.16 acres of land in Jiarappa village, a site long held sacred by the community for traditional fairs.

Efforts to sell this disputed land sparked outrage among locals, leading to a sinister plot that ultimately claimed Munda's life. Despite significant arrests, authorities are still on the hunt for additional suspects, including two key figures directly tied to the shooting.

