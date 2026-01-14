Tribal Leader's Tragic Murder Unfolds Amid Land Dispute
Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Soma Munda, a tribal village head and former 2024 assembly candidate. Munda was shot dead due to a land dispute involving 3.16 acres in Khunti district, Jharkhand, where attempts to sell contested land led to his tragic demise.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events in Jharkhand's Khunti district, seven individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the murder of a tribal village head. Soma Munda, a prominent figure who also vied for the 2024 assembly elections, became a victim of a deadly land dispute.
The gruesome incident occurred on January 7, as Munda was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife. Police sources confirm that the murder stemmed from a heated disagreement over 3.16 acres of land in Jiarappa village, a site long held sacred by the community for traditional fairs.
Efforts to sell this disputed land sparked outrage among locals, leading to a sinister plot that ultimately claimed Munda's life. Despite significant arrests, authorities are still on the hunt for additional suspects, including two key figures directly tied to the shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Refusal: Woman's Fate Unveiled in Greater Noida Murder Case
Frontline Creativity: Murders Too Close, Love Too Far
Mathura Police Arrest Murder Suspects After Dramatic Encounter
Khammam Murder Investigation: Polygraph Tests Loom
Court Orders Custody for Accused in Shocking Meerut Murder and Abduction Case