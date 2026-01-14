Pongal: A Celebration of Tamil Traditions and Togetherness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils worldwide on the occasion of Pongal.

In an eloquent message written in both Tamil and English, Modi emphasized that Pongal is a poignant reminder of the intrinsic relationship between human labor and the natural world.

Highlighting its deep roots in agriculture, the festival is a testament to the relentless efforts of farmers and underscores the dignity of work, fostering unity among communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)