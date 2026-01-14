Left Menu

Pongal: A Celebration of Tamil Traditions and Togetherness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Tamil Nadu and global Tamil communities during Pongal, highlighting it as a symbol of Tamil tradition richness. Modi's letter emphasized gratitude towards those enriching lives through hard work and noted Pongal's agricultural significance, reinforcing familial and societal bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:28 IST
Pongal: A Celebration of Tamil Traditions and Togetherness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils worldwide on the occasion of Pongal.

In an eloquent message written in both Tamil and English, Modi emphasized that Pongal is a poignant reminder of the intrinsic relationship between human labor and the natural world.

Highlighting its deep roots in agriculture, the festival is a testament to the relentless efforts of farmers and underscores the dignity of work, fostering unity among communities.

