Tragic Crane Crash Halts Train Journey in Thailand
A construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, causing derailment and fire. At least four people were killed and 30 injured. The tragic accident unfolded as the train traveled from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province. Rescuers continue to search for survivors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:15 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
In a tragic incident in northeastern Thailand, a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train, leading to multiple fatalities. The crane was employed in constructing an elevated high-speed railway.
The train, en route from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, was derailed at impact, triggering a fire that resulted in at least four deaths and over 30 injuries. The Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department confirmed the casualties through a Facebook post.
Emergency responders are currently on the scene, managing to bring the fire under control while continuing to search for trapped survivors inside the derailed train carriages.