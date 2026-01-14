Tragic Crane Crash Halts Train Journey in Thailand

In a tragic incident in northeastern Thailand, a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train, leading to multiple fatalities. The crane was employed in constructing an elevated high-speed railway.

The train, en route from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, was derailed at impact, triggering a fire that resulted in at least four deaths and over 30 injuries. The Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department confirmed the casualties through a Facebook post.

Emergency responders are currently on the scene, managing to bring the fire under control while continuing to search for trapped survivors inside the derailed train carriages.