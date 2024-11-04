Chandrababu Naidu's Vision-2047: Transforming Amaravati into a Self-Financing Capital

In a strategic move to fortify Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh's capital, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting with the CRDA to discuss developments under his ambitious Vision-2047 plan.

Naidu extolled the remarkable contribution of 29,881 farmers who generously contributed 34,241 acres for the cause, a global benchmark in land pooling, crediting the TDP for orchestrating such monumental civic engagement. The Chief Minister also praised the resilient women who resisted previous administrative hurdles, underscoring his alignment with their struggle.

Undeterred by past governmental failures to secure funding and surmounting a significant budget deficit after the state's bifurcation, Naidu championed a self-financing model that had proven successful in Hyderabad. He articulated his vision of Amaravati as a mine for job creation and welfare implementation, while enlisting global educational institutions, and setting the stage for top national schools to establish branches.

Citing Indian rail infrastructure enhancements as a priority, Naidu highlighted plans for a bullet train connecting Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Amaravati, with the World Bank poised to approve a loan to assist development. The integration of major river systems is projected to amplify Amaravati's aesthetic allure and economic significance, funded in part by significant central government aid.

Naidu concluded with optimism on the expanded stature of Andhra Pradesh following electoral endorsements, anticipating the timely culmination of residential projects. This marks another phase in his drive to elevate the state on a global platform.

