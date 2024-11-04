Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision-2047: Transforming Amaravati into a Self-Financing Capital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spearheads the rebuilding of Amaravati as a self-financing capital city through the Vision-2047 plan. Highlighting collective farmer support, Naidu emphasizes infrastructure development without government funds. The project aims to transform the city into a hub for education and employment, despite past fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:40 IST
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision-2047: Transforming Amaravati into a Self-Financing Capital
CM Chandrababu Naidu holds meeting with CRDA officials for Amaravati's development as state capital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to fortify Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh's capital, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting with the CRDA to discuss developments under his ambitious Vision-2047 plan.

Naidu extolled the remarkable contribution of 29,881 farmers who generously contributed 34,241 acres for the cause, a global benchmark in land pooling, crediting the TDP for orchestrating such monumental civic engagement. The Chief Minister also praised the resilient women who resisted previous administrative hurdles, underscoring his alignment with their struggle.

Undeterred by past governmental failures to secure funding and surmounting a significant budget deficit after the state's bifurcation, Naidu championed a self-financing model that had proven successful in Hyderabad. He articulated his vision of Amaravati as a mine for job creation and welfare implementation, while enlisting global educational institutions, and setting the stage for top national schools to establish branches.

Citing Indian rail infrastructure enhancements as a priority, Naidu highlighted plans for a bullet train connecting Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Amaravati, with the World Bank poised to approve a loan to assist development. The integration of major river systems is projected to amplify Amaravati's aesthetic allure and economic significance, funded in part by significant central government aid.

Naidu concluded with optimism on the expanded stature of Andhra Pradesh following electoral endorsements, anticipating the timely culmination of residential projects. This marks another phase in his drive to elevate the state on a global platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024