Tragic Bus Accident in Delhi's Civil Lines Leaves Two Dead

A runaway DTC bus in Delhi's Civil Lines resulted in two fatalities, including a police constable. The bus barreled over pavements and dividers, leading to the tragic incident. Authorities have taken the driver into custody as investigations continue to uncover the cause behind this deadly mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident that rocked Delhi's Civil Lines, a runaway Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus claimed the lives of two individuals, one of whom was a police constable. The accident unfolded late Sunday night when the bus veered out of control, causing chaos and devastation in the area's busy streets.

Among the deceased was 27-year-old Police Constable Victor from Nagaland, who had been dutifully patrolling the neighborhood on a PCR bike since his posting in June 2023. Authorities continue to work on identifying the other victim as the investigation moves forward. Initial inquiries by the police suggested that the bus crashed into a billboard pole before hitting both Victor and a bystander, subsequently crossing the road and mounting a divider.

The empty bus, which was reportedly in a state of breakdown except for a DTC Duty Officer onboard, has led to the arrest of its 57-year-old driver, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is delving into accident forensics to determine the specific causes and mechanics behind the occurrence. This incident comes shortly after a separate mishap involving crackers igniting on another DTC bus, raising safety concerns among Delhi commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

