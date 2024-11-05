Tragic Bus Accident in Delhi's Civil Lines Leaves Two Dead

In a shocking incident that rocked Delhi's Civil Lines, a runaway Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus claimed the lives of two individuals, one of whom was a police constable. The accident unfolded late Sunday night when the bus veered out of control, causing chaos and devastation in the area's busy streets.

Among the deceased was 27-year-old Police Constable Victor from Nagaland, who had been dutifully patrolling the neighborhood on a PCR bike since his posting in June 2023. Authorities continue to work on identifying the other victim as the investigation moves forward. Initial inquiries by the police suggested that the bus crashed into a billboard pole before hitting both Victor and a bystander, subsequently crossing the road and mounting a divider.

The empty bus, which was reportedly in a state of breakdown except for a DTC Duty Officer onboard, has led to the arrest of its 57-year-old driver, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is delving into accident forensics to determine the specific causes and mechanics behind the occurrence. This incident comes shortly after a separate mishap involving crackers igniting on another DTC bus, raising safety concerns among Delhi commuters.

