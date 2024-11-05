Coast Guard Chief's Strategic Session with Navy Bolsters Maritime Security

In a significant move towards enhancing coastal security, Indian Coast Guard Director General S Paramesh has met with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The meeting, held on Monday, focused on the Coast Guard's operational readiness, pollution response, search and rescue operations, and capacity building. Both leaders explored ways to strengthen cooperation between their services to effectively address contemporary maritime challenges, the Indian Coast Guard announced on X.

Simultaneously, Coast Guard Commanders from the Western and Eastern seaboards, along with Regional Commanders, convened with DG Paramesh at the Coast Guard's headquarters in Delhi. They briefed the Director General on the current level of preparedness, operational readiness, and progress on significant ongoing projects, an official from the ICG reported.

Following his appointment as Director General on October 15, Paramesh emphasized his commitment to leading with an inclusive strategy for maritime force development. He declared his tenure would prioritize probity, transparency, and objectivity while fostering close collaboration with the Indian Navy and Marine Police to ensure robust maritime security. Paramesh's distinguished career spans over three decades with expertise in navigation and command of major vessels, underscoring his leadership credentials.

