Left Menu

Kerala CM Calls for Urgent Safety Overhaul After Fatal Railway Incidents

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, highlighted severe safety violations following a fatal incident on a Shoranur bridge. Four workers, employed for track cleaning, were killed by the Kerala Express. Vijayan demands immediate safety measures for contract staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:12 IST
Kerala CM Calls for Urgent Safety Overhaul After Fatal Railway Incidents
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly-worded letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has brought to light crucial safety oversights that have led to tragic fatalities near railway tracks in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over a recent incident where four workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, died while engaged in track cleaning duties near Shoranur Railway Station. They were struck by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express on November 2, 2024, inadvertently caught unaware by the speeding train.

Vijayan pointed out a distressing pattern, referencing a similar incident a few months prior involving a sanitation worker swept away while working near Thiruvananthapuram. The repeated violations underscore a grave lack of safety training for contract workers. Vijayan has urged immediate action to rectify these lapses and safeguard workers in vulnerable positions under railway contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024