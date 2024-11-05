Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Day in Raebareli and Hyderabad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a new landmark in Raebareli and will later visit Hyderabad for talks on Telangana's first caste survey. The one-day visit includes multiple events and discussing progressive initiatives. Gandhi remains a pivotal figure in the current political landscape, advocating for change and development.

Updated: 05-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Dynamic Day in Raebareli and Hyderabad
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the newly-constructed Shaheed Chowk, Degree College Chauraha in Raebareli. Earlier, Gandhi visited and offered prayers at two local temples, marking the beginning of his one-day visit to the city.

During this visit, he is set to partake in several key events, including the inauguration of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and attending a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. As the serving Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, he secured the seat with a substantial margin in the 2024 elections.

Later, Gandhi will travel to Hyderabad to engage with intellectuals and stakeholders on the state's inaugural caste survey, an initiative led by the Telangana government. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed the survey would occur in November, fulfilling a campaign promise and marking a significant policy development for the state.

