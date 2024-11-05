Left Menu

CBIC Hosts Seminar on 'Gender Inclusivity in Customs Supply Chain' to Promote Equality and Empowerment

In his address, Shri Bhujabal underscored that gender inclusivity is not only essential for reducing gender bias but is also a powerful driver for inclusive development.

Updated: 05-11-2024 18:41 IST
Smt. Vrindaba Gohil addressed specific challenges that women face in the customs sector and highlighted CBIC's initiatives toward a gender-inclusive work culture.
Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs) of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), delivered the keynote address at a seminar titled "Gender Inclusivity in Customs Supply Chain", organized by the CGST & Customs Zone in Pune. The seminar aimed to address the critical importance of gender inclusivity within the customs sector, promoting equal opportunities and highlighting steps toward creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all genders.

In his address, Shri Bhujabal underscored that gender inclusivity is not only essential for reducing gender bias but is also a powerful driver for inclusive development. He stressed the need to empower women entrepreneurs, especially in the customs and logistics sectors, and create an environment where individuals of all genders feel valued and respected.

The seminar also featured addresses from senior customs and industry officials, including Shri Mayank Kumar, Chief Commissioner of Pune Customs Zone; Shri Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary (Customs); and Smt. Vrindaba Gohil, Additional Director General, DGGI Pune Zonal Unit. Additionally, key industry leaders such as Ms Rujuta Jagtap, Director of MCCIA; Ms. Chaitaly Mehta, Women’s Wing Head of FFFAI; and Mr. Khanak Jha, HR Head of KSH Group shared insights and experiences from the field, reinforcing the importance of gender inclusivity. Key Highlights from the Seminar:

Shri Mayank Kumar, Chief Commissioner, discussed a recent NGO study highlighting the challenges faced by women in the workforce, particularly in the age group of 25–35. He emphasized the unique emotional, physical, and financial issues encountered by women, especially within demanding professions like the customs and police sectors.

Shri Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary (Customs), shared government initiatives, particularly by CBIC, aimed at fostering a more inclusive work environment within customs.

Smt. Vrindaba Gohil addressed specific challenges that women face in the customs sector and highlighted CBIC’s initiatives toward a gender-inclusive work culture.

Ms. Rujuta Jagtap reflected on her journey in the manufacturing sector, noting the impact of gender inclusivity efforts on workplace dynamics and productivity.

Ms. Chaitaly Mehta spoke on the critical role of women in leadership positions and their contributions to the logistics and customs sectors, emphasizing the need for more women in decision-making roles.

Ms. Khanak Jha, HR Head of KSH Group, shared the company’s initiatives toward gender inclusivity, highlighting the importance of supporting women’s emotional, physical, and financial well-being to create a balanced work environment.

The event, coordinated by Shri Yashodhan Wanage, Commissioner of Customs, Pune, marks an important milestone in CBIC’s ongoing efforts to create an inclusive work culture. The seminar fostered a productive dialogue on ways to support and uplift women in the customs supply chain, aligning with broader government goals of gender equality and empowerment across all sectors. 

